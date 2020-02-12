Hiro Mashima, the creator of Fairy Tail, updates fans on the status of the new project

Share it:

Thanks to the popularity of Fairy TailHiro Mashima has managed to establish himself all over the world, thanks above all to a tireless thirst for work that has allowed him to carry out multiple projects at the same time. The sensei, in fact, has already been working for a few months on a new title in the home straight.

The famous dad of Fairy Tail has already proven during his long career to be a author very dedicated to his job, to the point of dedicating each fiber of its talent to each series it produces. A few months from the end of his great work were enough to concentrate all his creativity on EDENS ZERO, proving to be a very different mangaka from colleagues.

Not many authors are able to accompany an additional comic to a weekly production, and Mashima can boast of having succeeded. Albeit with some controversy, Hero's it was quite successful and allowed the sensei to broaden its objectives again and work on yet another project, the last one announced about a month ago. In the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Magazine, Hiro Mashima revealed the following:

"The new project is still in production and I can't wait to announce it. "

It has not yet been confirmed what type of work he plans to do, but given the involvement it is legitimate to think of a new manga. And you, on the other hand, what do you expect from an author of his caliber? Let us know with a comment below.