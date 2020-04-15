Hiro Mashima: the creator of Fairy Tail and EDENS ZERO praises Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Share it:

As they will probably know, after a very long wait all the fans were finally able to touch the chatter with their hands Final Fantasy 7 Remake, revised and corrected version of the original chapter that has quickly conquered millions of players, including old fans and newcomers.

In fact, audiences and critics have shown themselves to be nothing short of enthusiastic about production, characterized by very high production levels, and among the many enthusiastic figures there is also a personage that many users of the rich anime / manga industry will certainly know. We are in fact talking about Hiro Mashima, a very famous mangaka known by many for having given shape to the epics of Fairy Tail and EDENS ZERO, extremely well-known manga that have been able to entertain a huge audience spread all over the world.

Speaking on Twitter, Mashima has in fact published a tweet addressed to the latest creature of the Square Enix house, in fact showing off all his excitement for production, in particular by explaining that he even anticipated next week's work in order to enjoy the title without other commitments knocking on the door. Going into more detail, the mangaka wrote:

"FFVII Remake has finally arrived! I have already finished the work of next week!"

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that these days Mashima wanted to calm the fans by letting them know that work on EDENS ZERO is continuing. In addition, the mangaka recently also explained the importance that digital drawings have had for his work.