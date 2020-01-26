Hiro Mashima shares a drawing of the charming Lluvia from Fairy Tail

Share it:

Ended for some years, the Fairy Tail manga has earned a place in the hearts of fans. On his Twitter profile, which he often updates with drawings and sketches of his characters, the prolific and tireless Hiro Mashima this time shows us his tribute to Lluvia.

The character of Lluvia is one of the most loved by fans of the Fairy Tail saga because of its beauty but above all for its sweetness and kindness (even if sometimes it can be disturbing). Appeared initially as an opponent of our favorite magicians, Lluvia is defeated by Gray Fullbuster, the magician capable of using ice-related powers. Just following this clash there girl will fall in love with Gray and will follow him into the Fairy Tail wizarding guild, where he will become a prominent member. In Mashima's drawing we see the girl, with her characteristic hat, holding a pillow on her chest. On the pillow we can see the face of his beloved Gray. The design pairs with this artwork by Gray Fullbuster which shows the magician with his characteristic outfit (i.e. with his chest bare, as in the tradition of the series).

If you are a fan of the master, you will be pleased to know that in addition to EDENS ZERO, Hiro Mashima has many plans for 2020, possibly even a new manga or miniseries.