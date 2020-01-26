Entertainment

Hiro Mashima shares a drawing of the charming Lluvia from Fairy Tail

January 26, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Ended for some years, the Fairy Tail manga has earned a place in the hearts of fans. On his Twitter profile, which he often updates with drawings and sketches of his characters, the prolific and tireless Hiro Mashima this time shows us his tribute to Lluvia.

The character of Lluvia is one of the most loved by fans of the Fairy Tail saga because of its beauty but above all for its sweetness and kindness (even if sometimes it can be disturbing). Appeared initially as an opponent of our favorite magicians, Lluvia is defeated by Gray Fullbuster, the magician capable of using ice-related powers. Just following this clash there girl will fall in love with Gray and will follow him into the Fairy Tail wizarding guild, where he will become a prominent member. In Mashima's drawing we see the girl, with her characteristic hat, holding a pillow on her chest. On the pillow we can see the face of his beloved Gray. The design pairs with this artwork by Gray Fullbuster which shows the magician with his characteristic outfit (i.e. with his chest bare, as in the tradition of the series).

READ:  Assumed details of the PS5 and Xbox Series X GPUs are filtered

If you are a fan of the master, you will be pleased to know that in addition to EDENS ZERO, Hiro Mashima has many plans for 2020, possibly even a new manga or miniseries.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.