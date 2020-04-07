Hiro Mashima reassures fans, despite the epidemic work continues on Edens Zero

Share it:

Unfortunately we all know very well, the arrival of the coronavirus – now spreading in every corner of the world – has led to a general quarantine that has hit the global market with violent repercussions for many who have not been able to bear the weight of the new situation that has arisen .

As easily imaginable, even the anime and manga industry has been hit hard and numerous events have been canceled or, again, the new works expected by the public inevitably postponed, just think also of the recent announcement relating to Violet Evergarden: The Movie, the whose release was postponed to a later date.

In such a situation, many readers and viewers are now afraid of seeing long delays in publishing their favorite works, series among which also Edens Zero stands out. Over the past few days, in fact, many readers have tried to contact the creator of the work, or Hiro Mashima, to find out if the coronavirus will affect the programming of the new chapters of the manga, fears and fears to which the mangaka replied in a post published on his Twitter profile. In particular, Mashima has made it known that he too is in quarantine but that he is continuing to take care of the work, exactly as if he were in the workplace. In short, apparently the public, at least in this case, will be able to breathe a long sigh of relief.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that in the last few weeks Hiro Mashima had also revealed what the duration of Edens Zero could be.