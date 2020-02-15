Hiro Mashima celebrates Valentine's Day with this design by Rebecca of Edens Zero

Share it:

Those who follow Hiro Mashima know that the author often shares sketches with Edens Zero and his other works on his Twitter page. On the occasion of the feast of lovers, the Japanese mangaka wanted to celebrate with a drawing by Rebecca.

After sharing a first illustration depicting Sister Ivry with a new look, the author preferred to do the happy Valentine's Day to all his fans with a more "modest" design starring Rebecca, but who liked all his fans a lot.

You can see both sketches at the bottom of the news, especially the one with the protagonist of the series received over 20 thousand likes and three thousand comments, reading some of them we discover that fans particularly appreciated Rebecca's simple design, while others took the opportunity to reciprocate their wishes and send messages of encouragement to the author.

We also remind you that the replacement volumes of Edens Zero 4 are available, a number that had an error on page 89 which it covered the face of the protagonist, the Star Comics publisher therefore decided to run for cover, offering those who wanted to change their copy with a correct one. All that remains is to wait for April 1, the day on which the fifth issue of the saga written and designed by Hiro Mashima will be available in Italy.