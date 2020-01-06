Hint? Thus the peculiar Christmas greeting of Verónica Castro

Who for a while joined the fever of social networks is Veronica Castro; Now he caused curiosity among his followers for a peculiar reason.

And is that “La Vero” a video of two groundhogs held in the water uploaded to their networks, such animals are very popular for their protective instinct.

Although Castro have been reserved, the reality is that Veronica She is usually a very maternal woman, as she often demonstrates with her granddaughter Rafaela

“Merry Christmas,” Verónica Castro wrote as a caption on the image she shared on her networks.

His followers soon sent him the best wishes, blessings and many good comments.

However, some commented that perhaps that image represented Veronica's desire to see her little granddaughter, because now the girl lives with her mother outside of Mexico.

Perhaps the interpreter of ‘Bad Night doesn’t miss those moments of family life that she has not achieved for various reasons.

