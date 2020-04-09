Himiko Toga of My Hero Academia comes to life in a provocative cosplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As you surely know, recently the much appreciated fourth season of My Hero Academia has finally come to an end with a conclusive episode that has been able to galvanize the public, preparing it for the events that will be narrated in what will be the fifth season, for now still shrouded in mystery .

My Hero Academia is an epic that has seen the arrival of countless characters who have been able to conquer the public. In addition to the many heroes or aspiring heroes who showed up episode by episode, the Villains have also proved capable of kidnapping the fans, partly for their design, partly for their undoubted charisma, a series of dangerous faces that are difficult to forget.

Well, recently a famous cosplayer called @Pockythief has returned to the spotlight thanks to the latest work he published, namely a splendid and tantalizing cosplay dedicated to Himiko Toga, the extravagant Villain who has been able to bewitch countless fans during her appearances. As you can see from the images at the bottom of the news, the cosplay shows our dangerous assassin both in school dress and covered in a more succinct way, in both cases, however, returning a final result of great value.

Before greeting you, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you can find our review on the fourth season of My Hero Academia.