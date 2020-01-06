Himawari Uzumaki touches the fans in the last episode of Boruto

Share it:

The last narrative arc of the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations she had a fairly steady pace, however giving much more attention to certain characters, such as Boruto, Naruto, Sasuke and the Villain on duty, rather than to others, such as the protagonist's little sister, Himawari, who has always been tender and kind.

Himawari Uzumaki so far he has never played a decisive role in the adventures dedicated to Naruto's son, however he has always shown his nice and tender attitude, as we could see in the last episode of the series.

As reported by the user @ Abdul_S17, in the post that you can find at the bottom of the page, on the day of his grandfather's birthday, Hiashi Hyuga, little Himawari brought him a very special gift. The clip shows the affection and sensitivity that the granddaughter shows towards her grandfather, to whom she has sewn, together with Hinata, a scarf so that she is always warm and does not get sick.

Hiashi, deeply moved, promises to wear the gift as soon as he feels cold, making his granddaughter happy. From the few jokes given to this character, one immediately emerges resemblance to the shy and good Hinata, rather than with the lively and reckless Naruto.

From the episode we also understand some changes within the Hyuga clan. After Neji's death, in fact, at the hands of Obito and Madara Uchiha in the final bars of Naruto: Shippuden, it seems that the members of the clan are more respectful and related to each other than they were in the past.