Hilary Swank astronaut traveling to Mars, in the trailer for the new Netflix series

After the Netflix news of August, it is also good to take a look at what September has in store for us: among the scheduled series there will also be Away, with Hilary Swank as an astronaut mother.

A production that will surely make visionaries like Elon Musk proud, since the plot will rotate at the center of the first human expedition to Mars, an unprecedented event that we will be able to experience through the eyes of the protagonist. Judging by the trailer, the cut chosen by the authors departs from the most famous films of the genre, such as 2001: A Space Odyssey, Intertellar is Gravity, since it will be more about deepen the emotional side of the various characters.

Emma Green, the astronaut played by Swank, has a family waiting for her on Earth, but participating in the pioneering expedition has always been the dream of her life and it is impossible to give it up. There distance from the teenage daughter it will not fail to involve the spectators, while Emma will find herself living with the crew and managing her new life in the space. Obviously we will see numerous accidents and unforeseen events, which will make the successes even more sensational.

away will arrive on Netflix starting September 4th, the same day that I'm thinking of ending it here, new film by Charlie Kaufman, will also be released on the platform.