Hilary Duff leaves her long hair like Lizzie McGuire

January 18, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
We want to thank Hilary Duff from here for all the unpublished content about the Izz reboot ’of Lizzie McGuire which is showing us through Instagram. Of course, imagine having the opportunity to re-play the teenage girl who catapulted you to fame at age 16 … It has to be really exciting to be able to anticipate some insider information to your fans. Like when he gave us the first image with Gordo shooting the series, when he met with his parents and his brother -Matt- of fiction or when he wore Lizzie Mcguire's flagship bangs.

And, again, the shots are on the subject of hair. This time, Hilary Duff has uploaded a photo to his Instagram account with surprisingly long hair and it reminded us a lot of the brief image of Lizzie McGuire that Disney + gave us last week.

Although a few days ago we received the bad news that the filming of the 'reboot' of Lizzie McGuire was paralyzed (not canceled), we continue with the firm hope that someday this year we will be able to see our Lizzie again in her new life in her thirties in New York.

In the meantime, Hilary Duff It is responsible for brightening the wait. How? Well, publishing unpublished content, marrying the most spectacular wedding dress so far this year and recovering her long hair, like when he sang ‘What Dreams Are Made Of’ on ‘Lizzie Superstar’.

