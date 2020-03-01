Hilary Duff explains the disagreement with Disney + for 'Lizzie'

Share it:

With 'The Mandalorian' everything seemed like a path of roses for Disney +. However, his promise that all his series and contents would be for the whole family It starts to cause problems. And not because I need to create adult content, but because after some decisions some censorship begins to be heard. That love and relationships between people of the same sex will not be welcome at Disney + is something that users begin to deduce after the cancellation of the spin-off project of 'Con amor, Simón'. And it is that a certain sector of society continues to confuse family with homophobic or retrograde rather than inclusive.

Disney, think like that or not, knows that unfortunately there is a certain sector of parents who would protest if they normalized on their platform things that they themselves insist on abnormalizing. One of the most anticipated projects of the platform, the continuation of 'Lizzie McGuire'She has also been arrested for not being "familiar enough", long after the creators left the project due to "creative differences." Now own Hilary Duff, protagonist of the series, has spoken clearly about the dispute with Disney.

I was really happy to launch 'Lizzie' on Disney + and my passion continues. However, I feel a great responsibility to honor the fans and their relationship with Lizzie who, like me, have grown up looking at her. I would not do anyone a favor by limiting the reality of a thirty-year-old character's journey under the roof of a family audience. It is just as important for me that the new chapters of his life were as authentic as his preteen experiences so that (the spectators) could relate in the same way. It would be a dream for Disney to let us move to Hulu, if they are interested, and bring this beloved character back to life.

We do not believe that a giant like Disney of his arm to twist and show the weaknesses of his family project letting an emblematic series of the house have to go to another header. Hopefully everything will be solved as Duff says, but Disney has the ones to win.