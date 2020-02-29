Hilary Duff explains on Instagram what happened with the ‘reboot’ of Lizzie McGuire

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The filming of the new series of Lizzie McGuire has stopped since the beginning of January.

The old ‘showrunner’ of the series, Terri Minsk, has put on the table the possibility of doing it with another platform, such as Hulu. And now Hilary Duff also opens the door to that possibility.

In 2019, fans of 'Lizzie McGuire'We were surprised to learn that Disney + was making a series that would continue the stories of the protagonist – interpreted by Hilary Duff– but being a thirties. The excitement to see how that girl who accompanied us during our adolescence had evolved was REAL, but it didn't last long. Just a month ago, the recording was canceled after shooting two episodes and we did not quite understand what was happening.

Well, today Hilary Duff has explained it better in her Instagram account and has made a public request to Disney to allow them to transfer the 'reboot' to the producer Hulu, as Terri Minsk (creator and producer of the series) a couple of days ago. This is the full message of the actress:

"I was incredibly excited to launch Lizzie on Disney + and my passion remains! However, I feel a great responsibility to honor the fan relationship with Lizzie, who, like me, grew up seeing her. I would be hurting everyone by limiting reality of the trip of a 30-year-old girl to live under the roof of a PG classification (limited to minors) It is important for me that, like her experiences as a preteen / teenager sailing through life, they were authentic, her next chapters are equally real and relatable. It would be a dream if Disney let us move the show to Hulu, if they were interested, and if I could bring this beloved character back to life. "

We understand with this that it has been Disney who has put obstacles at the time of filming the new series of Lizzie McGuide. Hopefully it will be solved soon and we can see Hilary again playing that role.