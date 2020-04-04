hilarious action comedy, the perfect plan on Netflix to fix a bad day

Share it:

As movie theaters continue to close, the platforms are pulling chestnuts out of the fire to keep up with the pace of weekly premieres in their own way. One of the most appetizing, by tone and manner, is 'Coffee & Kareem', a hilarious action comedy for Netflix from the director of the friendly 'Stuber Express'.

Colleagues by force

Ed Helms is an extraordinary comedian who has shown his talent in all kinds of projects. Discovered for the general public with his role in the trilogy promoted by 'Hangover in Las Vegas' and a favorite of many like Andy Bernard in 'The Office', the truth is that beyond the trilogy of the director of 'Joker' it has not ended of finding a success tailored to him, despite starring in comedies as stupendous as 'You wear it!' or 'Holidays', deserving of much more love than they ended up receiving.

Maybe that's why he's so comfortable playing the role of James Coffee, an honest, humble, and somewhat clumsy Detroit police officer. Accompanying the star we have Terrence Little Gardenhigh, a young man with a promising future and the dirtiest mouth in town from 'Robocop'. To close the side of the good guys, the wonderful Taraji P. Henson as the central axis of that main family relationship. But those who end up getting the attention are those on the secondary side. Betty Gilpin, RonReaco Lee and Andrew Bachelor are one of the funniest underworld teams in a movie that even features the ever-hilarious David Alan Grier.

Full of tributes to the action cinema with which we have all been educated (hello, Captain Walter Hill), the premise of 'Coffee & Kareem' is not an overflowing display of imagination, but everything is spun with love and the best intentions. It is not easy at this point to meet some characters and jokes that are always in place. At that level of welcoming charisma, the Michael Dowse film is above average, leading this action comedy along paths that are closer to those of 'Infiltrators in class' ('21 Jump Street ') or' Superfumados '(' Pineapple Express') than those of his previous work, the effective and more discreet 'Stuber Express'.

Armed and dangerous

Police officer James Coffee (Ed Helms) enjoys his relationship with Vanessa Manning (Taraji P. Henson), but Kareem (Terrence Little Gardenhigh), Vanessa's 12-year-old son, plots their breakup and attempts to hire criminals to have it removed, unintentionally uncovering a criminal network that will make your family your next target.

Despite its constant resources and tributes, 'Coffee & Kareem' is not a parody. Its characters, EVERYONE, (including that cheap blade that makes for a good joke), are perfectly built and enjoy their screen share. The film has personality and character, and although sometimes it tries to curl the curl of the tribute, like joining in a moment the climaxes of two of the peaks of the actinoer, we are not facing a parodic production. Although some of the police (or criminal) methods of the film make us think yes.

With more vile words than we remember in specialized titles on the subject, such as the unforgettable 'The Adventures of Ford Fairlane', and almost all from the mouth of the young Gardenhigh, 'Coffee & Kareem', without inventing anything, he fancies indispensable for these difficult days where we need more than ever a distraction and some joy. Blessed are those who make us laugh effortlessly. I don't want to close without putting a monument to Betty Gilpin, who after 'The Hunt' is still determined to become the coolest actress of the moment.