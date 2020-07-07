Higurashi: When They Cry, trailer and new release date for the violent anime of Passion

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A few days ago we showed you the most anticipated souls of the 2020 summer season, also reporting that Higurashi: When They Cry, a remake of Studio Deen's brutal 2006 anime, would not have aired despite having a release date scheduled for July. Today, the Passion boys have finally cleared our doubts.

As you can see at the bottom, the production of the anime has been delayed due to the health emergency, and consequently the broadcast was postponed to October. On the occasion of the announcement, the animation studio also shared new details about the staff at work on the work and showed the trailer subtitled in English.

Apparently, Keiichiro Kawaguchi (Hayate the Combat Butler, Shadowverse) directed the anime at the studio Passion (Citrus, High School DxD Hero), while Naoki Hayashi (Blackfox, A3!) Oversaw the script. The character design was entrusted to Akio Watanabe (Monogatari series), while the music was composed by Kenji Kawai (Ghost in The Shell).

Higurashi: When They Cry tells the story of Keiichi Maebara a student who moved to the bizarre village of Hinamizawa. The boy establishes a friendship relationship with some girls and spends a lot of time with them until, suddenly, the atmosphere begins to change due to the annual Watanagashi Festival. After the festival, strange events begin to occur, and Keiichi and her friends are slowly assaulted by paranoia.

And what do you think of it? Are you waiting for this anime? Let us know with a comment! In case you want to know more instead, you can take a look at our latest news on Higurashi: When They Cry.