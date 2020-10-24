Higurashi: When They Cry, the official: the anime is not a real remake

Immediately after the conclusion of the fourth episode of Higurashi: When They Cry, the new anime of Passion available on VVVVID, the official website has announced with a note that the series is not, in reality, a real remake of the 2006 anime, but rather a rebuild that will lead the public to discover “a Hinamizawa never seen before “.

Fans had already speculated it wasn’t a 1: 1 makeover after the events of episode 2, as the anime has already shown several scenes, locations and characters that should only appear at an advanced stage of the story. The work is described by the site as “a completely new work”, therefore it is reasonable to expect some substantial differences compared to the events of the first adaptation of Studio Deen.

Unfortunately at the moment it has not yet been confirmed whether or not it is necessary to recover the 2006 anime before seeing the new series, although the author has stated several times that this new season will be equally enjoyable for old and new viewers. To verify the veracity of Ryukishi’s words, however, we will have to wait a little longer.

In case you were looking for other anime instead, we refer you to the list of all the best releases of the fall season 2020.