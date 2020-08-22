Higurashi: When They Cry, the new trailer confirms the release date of the episodes

Share it:

As we could see in the latest trailer dedicated to Higurashi: When They Cry, the first season of the series was supposed to air in July, but was postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. In the past few hours, the Passion study has revealed the new release date.

The remake of the anime from the Deen studio will therefore air starting in next October 1st, at 11:30 pm in the Japanese channels Tokyo MX and BS11. The first season will consist of 14 episodes and the last will air on January 7, again on the two television channels. Plus all history buffs Keiichi Maebara will be able to read the manga drawn by Tomato Akase which will be a transposition of the events of the anime starting from 2 October. We will then discover something more about the mysterious village of Hinamizawa, where Keiichi has just moved and the Watanagashi Festival, as a result of which strange events begin to happen.

At the bottom of the news you will find the new trailer, which also confirms the return of some characters: we are talking about Kuraudo Ooishi, Jiro Tomitake, Miyo Takano and Kyosuke Irie, voiced respectively by Chafurin, Toru Ohkawa, Miki Ito and Toshihiko Seki. If you are looking for more news on the series inspired byomonima visual novel produced by 07th Expansion and Ryukishi07, we report the first trailer of Higurashi: When They Cry.