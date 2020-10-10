Higurashi: When They Cry, remake or sequel to the original? Let’s be clear

Higurashi: When They Cry, the Passion anime presented to the general public as a remake of the original series by Studio Deen, it is not, in fact, a remake. Episode 2, broadcast on 8 October 2020 and available for viewing on VVVVID, has in fact clarified that all events actually take place after the 2006 anime ended.

To be precise, however, Higurashi When They Cry isn’t even a true sequel, but a rebuild, or a sort of reconstruction of the original events. This theory is confirmed by two unpublished scenes present only in this new version, including one present in the first minutes of episode 2, in which a place and a character are shown who they should definitely not be seen before the grand finale.

Consider the latest statements from the author of Higurashi, who a few days ago asked fans to “pay special attention to episode 2”, and the curious flash forward shown in the premiere, it is therefore impossible to speak of a real 1: 1 remake.

Higurashi: When They Cry seems, therefore, to assume that users have seen the original series. A few months ago the authors of the anime stated that the work would be “equally enjoyable for old and new fans”, but at this point the statement would seem to no longer hold up.

Before expressing ourselves, however, we will at least have to wait a few more episodes, to understand if the anime will really be able to make sense of the plot without assuming that the public saw the edition broadcast in 2006.