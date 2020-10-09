Higurashi: When They Cry, a new trailer reveals the number of episodes of the first season

A few moments ago, Kadokawa released a new trailer for Higurashi: When They Cry, the remake of one of the most popular horror anime ever. The first season is currently available on VVVVID and as revealed by the video visible above, it will consist of 24 separate episodes in two tranches.

The broadcast began on October 1st and the thirteenth episode, the final midseason of this first cour, will be broadcast in December. The broadcast will then resume after a very short Christmas break, and more precisely from 7 January 2021, with the airing of the episodes from 14 onwards.

Therefore, the rumors that spoke of a single cour or a first season consisting of just 15 episodes, while the rumors that spoke of a remake with some substantial differences from the original seem absolutely confirmed. A few hours ago, the author of the series Ryukishi07 anticipated the possible presence of unreleased scenes, asking fans to “observe carefully everything that will happen from episode 2 onwards”.

Higurashi: When They Cry is considered to be one of the best horror anime ever, and in 2007 it even inspired a real murder. This new remake, curated by the Studio Passione guys, seems to have managed to keep the spirit of the original intact, even if before giving a judgment we will at least have to wait for the transmission of the first cour.

What do you think of it? Are you enjoying the anime? Let us know with a comment! In the meantime, we take the opportunity to remind you that the anime is on the air in simulcast on VVVVID every Thursday at 20:00 o’clock.