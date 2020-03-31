Higurashi returns in July, PV for the brutal anime that in 2007 inspired a real murder

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It's official, Higurashi: When They Cry will return in a few months with a new anime, this time made by the talented guys from Passion (Citrus, High School DxD Hero). The series, taken from the surprising project by 07th Expansion, is still shrouded in mystery, but the trailer visible at the top of the article suggests a remake.

There sound novel in fact the original was adapted in 2005 with a manga series and, subsequently, given the success of the work, it was even transposed into an anime. Studio Deen published the first season in 2006 and given the excellent feedback from the public, got the go-ahead for a second season, which was also distributed during 2007.

The anime began to quickly raise controversy because of excessive violence, and several parties asked to suspend its transmission. One particular scene that caught media attention showed Rika, a ten-year-old girl, repeatedly hit his head against a huge knife, killing himself in front of his best friend Mion. The girl, initially in shock, responded to the child's suicidal act by starting to laugh compulsively.

In 2007 the broadcast was permanently suspended for a short period of time after a sixteen-year-old girl he killed his father using a weapon identical to that of the protagonist Sand. The media managed to break the broadcast of Hugurashi and School Days, another anime with similar themes.

Higurashi: When They Cry will return in July, with a potential remake of the whole story. To find out more, we will have to wait for further details from the Passion boys.

And what do you think of it? Curious to see the anime? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you are looking for other similar series instead, we refer you to the recent announcement of Gleipnir.