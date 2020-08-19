High Society – When opposites attract, rom-com review

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The young and beautiful Anabel von Schlacht grew up in luxury in a high society family. Her father has been in a coma for some time and her mother – a philanthropist as a hobby and not for ideals – has always filled her with attention. One day everything changes when it is discovered that in the hospital where she was born and spent the first few days, due to the mistake of two nurses, she was exchanged with the little girl who was next to her.

Anabel discovers that she is the daughter of Carmen, a cashier of poor origins who lives in a suburban area, and that she has a brother and a little sister of blood. Meanwhile, the true heir of the von Schlacht, Aura, she is welcomed by the birth mother in an enthusiastic way and ends up taking Anabel's place. The latter, disappointed and discouraged, decides to move in with Carmen and to try for the first time in her life to "earn a loaf".

From the stars to the stables

As a great classic such as Una Poltrona per Due (1983), a modern reinterpretation of The prince and the pauper by Mark Twain, the exchange between two characters at the antipodes intrinsically possesses all the credentials to work on the big screen.

Of course, as long as you have something to say that exploits the narrative base in a light or more intimately social perspective. High Society – When opposites attract, it places weight in the first category, here declined in the guise of romantic comedy typical of the new millennium.

The ninety minutes of viewing follow a basic scheme that addresses, event after event, all the key situations of the trend: from the trauma of getting used to a "normal" life to the rediscovery of really important things up to to the obvious romantic subtext, the film proceeds by inertia without too many jolts whatsoever.

Group of families in an interior

So, a ban on originality, and off to a long series of gags and jokes that follow one another without stopping.

The story is observed here exclusively from Anabel's perspective, effective protagonist, and therefore only one point of view and the marked characterization of the supporting figures immediately cancels any introspective jolt whatsoever.

The comedy works at times, above all about it of the sympathy of the beautiful and perky Emilia Schüle, but the excessive frivolity risks transforming the story and characters into a caricature that is quickly forgotten.

High Society – When opposites attract, he certainly had no other ambitions, but the insistence with which the difference between social classes is emphasized – the snobbish and haughty rich, the paranoid poor and ready to fight for any cause – transforms the whole into a kind of long joke with no rhyme or reason, complete with predictable and daring happy ending to definitively seal the thinness of the whole.