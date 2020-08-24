High Score, all the video games mentioned in the animated theme of the Netflix docuseries

Share it:

For a few days now, High Score> has been available on Netflix, a new docuseries narrated by Charles Martinet (the voice of Super Mario) that tells the origins of the videogame medium between the 80s and 90s.

Each episode of the series opens with a beautiful and evocative one animated logo showing some of the titles that have marked the history of the video game, from the arcade to Pong e Donkey Kong a Mortal Kombat, passing through Super Mario Bros, Space Invaders, The Legend of Zeldae Doom, but were you able to identify them all?

Thanks to Screen Rant, below you can find the list of all the video games mentioned in the code:

Pong

Donkey Kong

Breakout

Arkanoid

Kirby’s Adventure

Super Mario Bros.

Final Fantasy

Space Invaders

Galaxian e il sequel Galaga

X-Wing

Sonic The Hedgehog

Pac-Man e Ms. Pc-Man

Out Run

Wolfenstein

Doom

Asteroids

Bust-A-Move

Tempest

Marble Madness

The Legend of Zelda

Missile Command

Street Fighter

Mortal Kombat

Were you able to identify them all? Let us know in the comments. In the meantime, for more insights, we refer you to our High Score review.

Composed of 6 episodes with an average duration that varies between 30 and 40 minutes, the series retraces the main stages that have marked the growth of the videogame industry starting from the dawn, even before Pac-Man, and showing us how the latter is has evolved over the years, giving life and shape to the wildest fantasies of visionary screenwriters and artists.