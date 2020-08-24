High Score, all the video games mentioned in the animated theme of the Netflix docuseries

For a few days now, High Score> has been available on Netflix, a new docuseries narrated by Charles Martinet (the voice of Super Mario) that tells the origins of the videogame medium between the 80s and 90s.
Each episode of the series opens with a beautiful and evocative one animated logo showing some of the titles that have marked the history of the video game, from the arcade to Pong e Donkey Kong a Mortal Kombat, passing through Super Mario Bros, Space Invaders, The Legend of Zeldae Doom, but were you able to identify them all?
Thanks to Screen Rant, below you can find the list of all the video games mentioned in the code:
- Pong
- Donkey Kong
- Breakout
- Arkanoid
- Kirby’s Adventure
- Super Mario Bros.
- Final Fantasy
- Space Invaders
- Galaxian e il sequel Galaga
- X-Wing
- Sonic The Hedgehog
- Pac-Man e Ms. Pc-Man
- Out Run
- Wolfenstein
- Doom
- Asteroids
- Bust-A-Move
- Tempest
- Marble Madness
- The Legend of Zelda
- Missile Command
- Street Fighter
- Mortal Kombat
Were you able to identify them all? Let us know in the comments. In the meantime, for more insights, we refer you to our High Score review.
Composed of 6 episodes with an average duration that varies between 30 and 40 minutes, the series retraces the main stages that have marked the growth of the videogame industry starting from the dawn, even before Pac-Man, and showing us how the latter is has evolved over the years, giving life and shape to the wildest fantasies of visionary screenwriters and artists.
Add Comment