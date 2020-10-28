High-Rise Invasion: presented in trailer the deadly survival anime

Netflix presents a trailer for the series High-Rise Invasion taken from the survival manga by Tsuina Miura and Takahiro Oba started in 2013 and ended in 2019. Let’s see what it is.

The new series High-Rise Invasion previously announced by the giant Netflix comes with a trailer that shows much of the plot: a girl finds herself in an abandoned building, in a world apparently different from ours in which several skyscrapers are connected to each other by suspension bridges. Being chased by several masked characters, the young woman will be involved in a deadly survival game where there is the rule of killing or being killed. At the end of the video we can see that the release date of the series is set for February 2021.

The TV series distributor site also featured in the tweet reported below due key visual for the series showing what appear to be the protagonists and one of the antagonists. Thus a new anime is added to the many series that the giant is presenting these days, remembering that recently Netflix has announced collaborations with many other animation studios.

High-Rise Invasion will be produced by the studio Zero-G and directed by Masahiro Takata, while the screenplay will be supervised by Touko Machida, who previously worked on 7SEEDS.

What do you think of this anime? Will you watch it? Write it to us in a comment.