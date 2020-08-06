High Life: the sci-fi review with Robert Pattinson

Share it:

Not far from A long journey in the night of Bi Gan, the initiative of the Movie Inspired distributor brings another title in the timid and sleepy 2020 summer of Italian cinemas that at the beginning of the year we had included in our ranking of the best films still unpublished in our market. Curiously this too – albeit in a different key than the Chinese noir – goes to mention the works of the Russian director Andrej Tarkovskij.

We are talking about High Life by Claire Denis, to be considered among the most hallucinating, shocking and enchanting sci-fi ever conceived by the art of cinema. Moving along familiar territories to take completely new turns (not surprisingly, the theme of recycling is one of the cornerstones of the work), the film with Robert Pattinson, Mia Goth and Juliette Binoche it is a provocation to the audiovisual taboos and an art gallery of images of rare power, used by the acclaimed French director to constantly challenge the eye of the beholder.

High sci-fi

The goal, in addition to telling a story that questions the identity and the most instinctive nature of the human being, would seem to feed the viewer with novelty, providing visual metaphors that warn and allude before turning into filmic action.

The story revolves around a group of criminals used as guinea pigs on a mission in deep space, a real Suicide Squad of outcasts that society has recycled as cosmonauts.

If you are among those who love cryptic science fiction and art-house born after 2001: A Space Odyssey maybe you have found one of the very few genre films that can stand up to Stanley Kubrick's legacy.

During your bingeing you may have stumbled upon definitions of high sci-fi and low sci-fi, or even hard sci-fi and soft sci-fi: it is a typical and immediate distinction to distinguish committed science fiction, that is, that which starts from solid realistic principles for questioning about philosophically "high" issues, from the most imaginative and jaunty: High Life as a high sci-fi is a small phenomenon.

Don't expect plasma pistol shootings, lightsabers, epic spaceship battles or revolutions against dark empires: there is the silence of space, black holes, death, breast milk and sex.

There are metaphors, thoughts and reflections, and the viewer is defenseless before what is shown to us, trapped with the protagonists millions of kilometers from Earth in a society in a cage with its hierarchies, its rules, its dramas.

High Life is a milestone in science fiction cinema and Denis' career, whose filmography is packed with visceral stories about forbidden loves and tragedies, but it is also yet another flagship of Robert Pattinson's career.

Fans waiting to see him at work in The Batman will be happy to find him in one of the most complex roles in which he has ever tested himself, after the success of Harry Potter is Twilight it has become the testimonial and emblem of a certain type of medium-budget arthouse cinema in the blockbuster era.

The daily halo that the star manages to instill in her character, Monte, taken up by Denis with a detached and magnetic charm and disarming immediacy, is a fundamental component of the film.

The author plays hole cards, e Pattinson is prodigious to be on the bluff without ever showing anything more than necessary, between broths to feed, lullabies and maintenance work in the space.

But what are you doing up there, and why are you alone with a baby girl?

The third odyssey

After Kubrick's Odyssey, which gave rise to everything, there was another in 1972 known in the Italian market as 2002: The second Odyssey: this sci-fi directed by Douglas Trumbull is a kind of trait d'union between the work of 1968 and that of Denis, which seems to have extrapolated the greenhouse idea from the Valley Forge spaceship.

There is indeed a lot of greenery and a lot of land in High Life, which finds its counterpoint in the terrestrial and artificial environment reconstructed inside the spacecraft at the center of history.

Although 98% set in deep space and in orbit on a black hole (whose design is inevitably inspired by that of Interstellar by Christopher Nolan, though more threatening than fascinating), Denis' film is a song to fruitfulness intoned hovering over the ends of death.

Not that we are waving it, on the contrary, the symbolism is so simple and immediate as to be evident and very strong.

The ship is a fertile and warm womb that keeps life safe from the hostile universe, it is lush with plants, water and milk yet it also breeds distortions and obsessions.

There is sex in all its spheres, from perversion to the perpetuation of humanity, there is good and evil, there is life but also death. Fragmenting the narrative and moving back and forth in time, a technique very dear to the French author's cinema, High Life is told halfway between a nihilistic documentary and a kaleidoscopic and elliptical experience on the ambivalences and contradictions of the human being, and in trying to paint its features it now becomes disturbing now intellectual, now erotic now sweet.

And finally the sets, the sound design and the synthesizer soundtrack are perfect elements and immerse the viewer in the tactile and sensorial atmospheres that this type of cinema has learned to demand from the times of Alien and Kubrick, and together they contribute to thickening the aura of mystery that surrounds the history of these individuals and the surprises they hide.