         'High Fidelity' trailer: Zoe Kravitz replaces John Cusack in the cult-based novel

A few months ago we announced that Disney was preparing a remake for the entire 'High Fidelity' family. The end of 2019, has been chosen by Hulu to take out the first teaser trailer from the series based on the novel by Nick hornby whose film adaptation of the year 2000, directed by Stephen Frears was starring John cusack.

A feminine perspective

Kravitz daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet becomes the character she played John cusack, the ultimate music fan, a losing owner of a record store that lives making lists of all genres and moments. Disney it will retain that touch of romantic comedy from the original but, It will be suitable for children under 18. They will not return neither Cusack nor Jack Black to the cast, although it is unknown if they will have any cameo.

In the official synopsis of the project created by Sarah Kucserka and Veronica West, tells how the owner of a music store located in the gentrified neighborhood of Crown Heights (Brooklyn) lives the ups and downs of relationships and love through music, pop culture and the top 5 while trying to overcome failure with true love. In addition the series will propose some updates regarding the previous adaptation "Of course, it had to be modernized," Kravitz told Entertainment Weekly.

The trailer shows how it has cooled the content for the times. "We have a little of everything. Punk, electronics, hip hop, rock. Quoting one of our Yelp reviews: well-chosen editions. Nothing pretentious location. The owner is a bit apathetic. Two and a half stars." Kravitz comments in the trailer. where he compares meeting his ex with 'Braveheart'. The series will feature 10 episodes and its premiere date in Hubu is the February 14, 2020.