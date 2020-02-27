Hideo Kojima will receive the biggest BAFTA award

Share it:

The creative Hideo Kojima On April 2, 2020, he will receive the Fellowship Honorary Award at the BAFTA Game Awards this year in recognition of his 30-year career in videogame development.

This is the highest recognition granted by an individual at the British Academy Film Awards. Recognize and celebrate a person's creative contributions to movies, television or video games. Other industry members who have received this award are Tim Schafer, John Carmack, Gabe Newell, Peter Molyneux, Will Wright and Shigeru Miyamoto.

Thank you very much for this precious BAFTA Honorary Award. I am very honored and I want to take advantage of the moment to remember so many predecessors who came before, I deeply respect their contributions to entertainment, whether in movies, television or video games. I also want to thank all those who have supported me for years and I will remain committed to creating new and innovative paths that will make the world of "played" entertainment progress..

Kojima has been in the middle since 1987, when he desasaplanded the first Metal Gear in Konami, which contributed to shaping the genre of stealth games. Later he worked on games with a more cinematic presentation such as Snatcher and Policenauts, influenced by his passion for cinema.

He has also demonstrated over the years a passion with the great combat robots as can be seen in Metal Gear and Zone of the Enders. Kojima left Konami in 2015 after about 30 years in the company and founded Kojima Productions, a studio that debuted with Death Stranding last year.

