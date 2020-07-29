Hideo Kojima wants Luca Marinelli in the Metal Gear Solid film: "It's the perfect Snake"

Share it:

We had the opportunity to speak about the art and language of Hideo Kojima this morning, after the announcement of his participation as a juror in the Venice Film Festival 2020, in the Venice Virtual Reality section, and now the legendary author and game director has had the opportunity to talk about the announced film on Metal Gear Solid, giving us a surprise.

On the film adaptation of the beloved videogame series starring Big Boss and then Solid Snake we know for now that it will be written and directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts (Kong: Skull Island) and that the same director previously opened to Oscar Isaac as a possible protagonist of the film, but in a recent interview the same Kojima has brought up another and unexpected name, that of Luca Marinelli.

The director had already shown his love for the Italian interpreter de They called him Jeeg Robot, Martin Eden and the latest The Old Guard by Netflix by publishing the posters of his films via Instagram, accompanying the images with a heart or a praise to the actor, but now he has directly explained everything, citing it as "perfect interpreter for Snake".

To the question "Which creatives or actors currently have your attention?", Kojima replied:

"I follow many actors. Recently Luca Marinelli caught my attention after seeing him in The Old Guard and Martin Eden. He played an impressive villain in They called him Jeeg Robot, but I think it will explode on the international scene very soon, as will his popularity. Also, I think if he wore a bandana over his eye, it would be the spitting image of Solid Snake".

In short, even if we will not see it in the Metal Gear Solid film, we are ready to bet that Marinelli already has a place reserved in the author's next video game.