Hideo Kojima wanted to make a game with sensor to detect the breath

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We don't know if finally Death stranding He will have created a new genre or not, but what is clear is that the game of Kojima is a good example of what the Japanese creative tries to do with each new title that brings to the market. And if you're curious about everything Sam has to do in Death Stranding, wait to see what Kojima wanted to do with a project that never came out in the market. What if the game could detect our breath?

That is precisely what Kojima intended to do with a vampire game in which the player could eat garlic in real life and kill enemies with his own breath. An authentic "Kojimada", as they are known, that would work through a remote control microphone detector.

And, after all, an idea that does not differ so much from others that Kojima has applied in the past. For example, when in the Boktai saga (GBA) we needed sunlight to be able to progress in the adventure. Or more specifically, to reload the weapons of the game protagonist.

The news has now transcended thanks to Comicbook, but in reality it is something that Kojima told in the past year 2003. More specifically, through an interview for Nintendo Dream magazine. Apparently, it was finally ruled out because, unlike sunlight, food was something that players would have to buy separately.

This is what the Japanese creative commented: "At some point last year (compared to 2003), I think, I approached Shigeru Miyamoto on Nintendo and gave a presentation speech. At first, it wasn't just a solar light sensor, I really wanted to include a sensor that I measured how your breath smelled too! I wanted to add that.The enemies are vampires, right? So if you ate something garlic-flavored and breathed into the microphone, everyone would die.".

Source: Comicbook