Hideo Kojima shows his latest creation: a tablet

Hideo Kojima, legendary Japanese game designer, has been honored by the videogame news since he created the series of Metal Gear Solid, and never misses an opportunity to get talked about. Specifically, this time he unveiled his latest creation on Twitter: it is a Tablet.

Already, Hideo Kojima has produced a tablet. According to what is shown, mount a screen LCD on a matte black plastic body. It has a small slot for the nib, and bears the logo of Kojima Productions on the bottom, and on the back he designed the company mascot, Ludens, and the writing "From Sapiens to Ludens".

You also see a small button below the screen Tablet, which should serve either to cancel the design or to go directly to the main screen. Unfortunately there is no way of knowing how the interface works, unless Kojima himself does not decide to reveal more details or, why not, to produce it. What do you think of it? Would you be interested in a Kojima Productions branded tablet?

In the meantime, having fun is Yoji Shinkawa, to which Kojima passed the tablet to make him try it. The artist drew a Sam stylized that is too beautiful to erase, as Kojima-san himself wrote.

Speaking of drawings and artwork, Kojima showed a preview of the Death Stranding artbook. If you want to know more about the game in general, take a look at our thoughts on the Death Stranding finale.