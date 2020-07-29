Hideo Kojima, Shinji Mikami, Cerny and others celebrate PlayStation: documentary in September

Share it:

While the gaming community looks forward to all the details on the launch of PlayStation 5, an interesting documentary is preparing to make its debut.

Starting from September 7th, the directors Anthony and Nicola Caulfield will in fact make the project available "From Bedrooms to Billions: The PlayStation Revolution", review that aims to retrace the history that has seen Sony establish itself over time as one of the dominant actors within the panorama of the video game industry.

To celebrate the brand PlayStation, the documentary will include many interviews, including statements made by actors who shaped the story. Among the latter, the authors of "The PlayStation Revolution"they quote openly Hideo Kojima, recently nominated part of the Jury of the 2020 edition of La Biennale di Venezia, Shinji Mikami, father of the saga of Resident Evil currently working on GhostWire: Tokyo, and Mark Cerny, protagonist of the presentation of the hardware components of the future PlayStation 5. To officially present the project to the general public, a first was published teaser trailer, which you can view directly at the beginning of this news.

The period of publication of the documentary is certainly not accidental: in September, Sony will in fact celebrate the twenty-fifth anniversary of the launch of the first PlayStation in the USA and the United Kingdom.