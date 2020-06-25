Hideo Kojima developed P.T. secretly part of the Metal Gear Solid 5 budget?

Share it:

A report published by Gameblog.fr seems to reveal some bureaucratic and financial background related to P.T./Silent Hills, project announced at Gamescom 2014 and then canceled the following year by Konami following the abandonment of the company by Hideo Kojima.

The report (unverified, and therefore to be taken with due precautions) cites some sources close to Konami and Hideo Kojima, revealing how P.T. was actually developed by a small team from Kojima Productions without the publisher knowing about it… almost. In fact, only a very few people were aware of the project and many company representatives discovered the existence of P.T./Silent Hills only at Gamescom 2014, at the time of the official reveal.

It looks like this represented a breaking point between Konami and Hideo Kojima, with the latter (at the time Vice President of the publisher) who would have worked together with Sony to create a "ghost" company and thus publish P.T. on the PlayStation Store by keeping Konami in the dark about his moves. Finally, it seems that P.T./Silent Hills was developed with part of the budget set aside for Metal Gear Solid V The Phantom Pain, which would have prompted Hideo to request additional funds from the company and delay the release of the project compared to the original deadline.

Hard to say how much this can correspond to reality, certainly Hideo Kojima enjoyed great freedom at Konami but is it really possible to develop a project of this magnitude in secret? Many doubts and few certainties, for this reason we invite you to take what is reported with the proverbial pliers.