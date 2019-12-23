Hideo Kojima already works in his next game

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It's not even a first concept, but few developers share something like that at such a premature time. We talked about the next game of Hideo Kojima, which the Japanese creative himself has spoken through his official Twitter account. Basically, confirmed that you are already working on it. Whether or not it will be the sequel to Death stranding It's a very complicated thing to determine right now.

In fact, there are few clues he has left us, beyond an image of his job in the office. At best, some possible hidden clue like the desert we see in the wallpaper of one of his computers, although it hardly has anything to do really (although he could marry Death Stranding perfectly).

In any case, this is what Kojima has commented in his message: "I am working on the next concept while there is no one in the office.". As you can see, the message is so concise that it does not give rise to speculation either. Although speaking of speculation, there has been talk today of a possible sequel to Death Stranding.

Working on the next concept while no one is in the office. pic.twitter.com/1zIeo5nnBo – HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) December 23, 2019

But there has also been talk about the possibility that the next Kojima project is a horror game. He himself said recently that it is something he wants to do. In which case, we should see to what extent it has something to do with that canceled Silent Hills. Not so much for the franchise, which is obviously from Konami, but in the sense of also involving Guillermo del Toro in the project.

Source: Twitter