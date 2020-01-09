Hideki Kamiya reiterates that the development of Bayonetta 3 is going well

Share it:

In December Hideki Kamiya reassured everyone about the development of Bayonetta 3, confirming on his Twitter profile that the work proceeds at a brisk pace. Interviewed by Famitsu in the first issue of 2020, the Japanese producer and game designer returned to the topic denying the presence of problems.

"It is true, no details were released on Bayonetta 3 after the first reveal and it is understandable that many people are worried. But in reality there is nothing to worry about, development proceeds smoothly, the only thing I ask you is to wait patiently. There are other things I would also like to tell you about but they are super secret information and I can't tell you anything at the moment."

Bayonetta 3 is still without a publication date, many were expecting a launch in 2019 but evidently this was not the case, we are now talking about a possible release during 2020 but there are still no confirmations of any kind on the matter. It is good to reiterate how the game has always been in state TBA / TBC, that is, with a launch window to be defined / confirmed and there has never been talk of a precise year or an exact date for publication.