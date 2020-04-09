Hi Score Girl season 2 is available today on Netflix

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Netflix continues to expand its catalog even during this Coronavirus epidemic. After having published the last films of Studio Ghibli in the first days of April, today comes the conclusion of another anime that has been successful. Hi Score Girl season 2 is available on the streaming platform.

Haruo is the protagonist of Hi Score Girl. Listless and unable to apply himself to studies, he manages to settle down only in the arcades. He is a master with many video games, in particular Street Fighter, but unexpectedly finds a rival in Akira Ono, his classmate beautiful, intelligent and loved by all. The rivalry will bring to know the two protagonists better until friendship flourishes.

Hi Score Girl 2 will deal with the final events of the manga by Rensuke Oshikiri. After a first season and three OAVs, the second season was also prepared by J.C. Staff is broadcast in Japan from 26 October to 21 December 2019, with nine total episodes.

The Hi Score Girl manga is instead composed of 10 total volumes published by Square Enix. The chapters were published in Big Gangan between 29 October 2010 and 25 September 2018. A spin-off manga has been serialized for Hi Score Girl since 29 December 2019.