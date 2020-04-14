Hi Score Girl 2 Review: love in the time of video games

Share it:

Just over a year has passed since we first met Haruo and Akira. The two were still in elementary school when they met-faced each other in the games room, in front of the cabin Street Fighter 2. Haruo, unpopular at school, is defeated by Akira, better than him in every respect. Over time, the relationship hate and love between the two he developed gradually, so as to go well beyond the common friendship: for this Haruo suffered when he separated from Akira, but deep down he knew that one day he would see her again and face her at Street Fighter. The second season of Hi Score Girl, available a few days ago Netflix, seems to want to be more introspective than the first, offering a definitive evolution of its protagonists

Get Ready …

In middle school, he arrives in the life of the protagonist Koharu, who, aware of the classmate's indifference, tries to get passionate about video games, to have something in common. Akira's return upsets the balance. Looking back on the last episode, it only seems to us yesterday when Akira shows Haruo the toy ring he had given her four years before, and from which she never separated: with a simple gesture, she opens her heart, making it clear that his feelings for him have consolidated over the years.

Haruo looks at the ring with the red bodies in emotion, hesitates, does not know what to say. She begins to feel that Akira is not just a friend with whom to share a shared passion, and that would like to spend whole days with her to talk not only about video games: over the years he has learned to accept all his strengths and weaknesses, and to interpret his mutism. Haruo takes courage: "Everything seems much more extraordinary to me when I am with you. How about going together next time?".

In the first season of Hi Score Girl we perceived that the story would have taken a different turn: finally, Haruo is understanding that he must put aside his superficial nature and open his heart, but he doesn't know how to act.

While the first part of the story developed over the years, following the physical and sentimental growth of the protagonists, who gradually take note of the emotions, the second takes place in one year (in 1996), focusing on the evolution of the more intimate side of Haruo, Akira and Koharu: thelove.

The young gamer is in his second year of high school, he is now almost an adult, and he has to start putting aside his childish side to devote himself to something more serious and try to be able to be guided by your feelings. In the same way, he must understand that with his behavior he risks making Akira and Koharu suffer: the two, in fact, have a clear idea of ​​how they feel about Haruo. The first knew him as a child and established a very close relationship, which over time went beyond friendship. Koharu, however, was overwhelmed by the fun and carefree side of the boy, so as to become passionate about video games, to have something in common. Haruo's life becomes complicated because of the tangible tension between Koharu and Akira, and the difficult relationship with the two, so much so that he is forced to give up his favorite game room.

The protagonist finds an alternative refuge a Shibuya, where he temporarily escapes from his responsibilities. Yet, he understands that he must return home, even if the situation has not improved: on the one hand there is Koharu, who again declared himself with more sincerity; on the other, Akira who with her silence tries to admit her feelings.

The rivalry between the two becomes increasingly fierce and both do not want to let it go. Although Haruo continues to have childish and irresponsible behavior, thanks to the words of real friends, like Miyao, and virtual, like Guile, and to the situations in which he finds himself entangled, he begins to experience long dormant emotions. He finally realizes that he must begin to follow what he feels and let himself be guided by his heart.

The story continues showing situations that made us understand that we no longer have children unaware of love, but boys who want to be overwhelmed by emotions, who they take courage and want to make some mistakes.

… For the next battle

It may be difficult to understand what it feels like for a person, especially if you are inexperienced about it strong and uncontrollable emotions. We often hesitate, we are afraid, we don't know where to start, and we mull over too much. Yet when we manage to unlock ourselves, we feel a sense of lightness. Given the difficulties of being able to interpret emotions, we cannot fail to identify with Haruo, a boy who has never been explained what love is: he still cannot give the right weight to what he felt for Akira and Koharu, and the only thing he cares about is to prove that he is the best to Street Fighter II. The second season of Hi score girl, however, introduces an emotional change in Haruo: he is growing and wants to understand if he loves Akira, even if not with little difficulty, because of a superficial mentality, which could be harmful for himself and for those who it is close to him. Like a relationship at the beginning, characterized by ups and downs, the script of the second round of episodes is also uncertain, but unconvincing moments are sporadic.

Seeing the first episodes, we had the feeling that the narration was too hasty, and then suddenly slowed down, taking the right time to develop gradually when Haruo becomes aware of his soul. In this transition and growth phase, the support and support of friends are important.

Miyao is the person Haruo can rely on most: in the first season we had the opportunity to see how he tried to help him understand what he felt, but his role was mostly marginal; in the second season, it is developed better, carving out major roles, so as to appear as a shoulder that tries to push Haruo to make the right choice.

Makoto, however, was unable to convince us: Akira's sister was built in such a way as to be appreciable since the introduction, inserting herself into the events without being too intrusive, so that she can be a perfect mediator between lovers. However, we believe that his presence impetuously gives the warp an excessive comedy, which seemed to us to be at times out of place and little in harmony with the rhythms of the series, seeking excessive laughter.

Unfortunately, other outline actors are not very remarkable, such as the guardian and Genta: Moemi, unconsciously, she was the promoter of the fate of Akira and Haruo, and after the change we would have liked her to play a more remarkable role, even if in the final episodes she helps her student.

GentaOn the other hand, he has always been a little influential character, but in the second season he is more present on the scene, continuing to be a superficial presence, which does not manage to fit well into events. Haruo listens to what his classmates tell him, maturing and gradually becoming self-aware, but not only is the growth of the videogame player, but also of Akira and Koharu. Unlike Haruo, the two co-stars have always had a clear idea of ​​what they feel for their partner: if in elementary and middle school they were in love with Haruo, in high school their feelings became more mature. Both manage to change and upset the young person's life with their character. Akira is sweet, and with her silence she still manages to make herself understood by the person she loves with simple gestures: after all, words are not always sufficient to demonstrate what it feels like.

Koharu is determined and her passion overwhelms her so much that she does not want to give up her love, because thanks to Haruo she has managed to change; in some situations, we had the impression that Koharu was dashed to be hateful, but knowing her carefully, one cannot help but feel compassion for her when she suffers, because aware that he cannot conquer his beloved.

In times of difficulty, friends can help and support us, but only our subconscious mind will push us to make a decision. In Hi score girl the most hidden side of the psyche of the actors takes on the appearance of video game characters. Video games play an important role, so much so that they can be considered as primary: the various arcade and console titles are the means by which Haruo, Akira, and Koharu manage to overcome fears and to externalize what they cannot say words.

The influence of video games within the script is noticeable especially when the heroes of Street Fighter II and Darkstalkers come to life: Guile, Zangieff is Phobos Haruo, Akira, and Koharu respectively act and urge to act letting go of your emotions and not being afraid of love.

All this conveys into an engaging ending, which in a few minutes overwhelms in a whirlwind of passions, reviving and rekindling the whole story, and making us understand that we must not be afraid of loving, because it is a pure and pleasant feeling, and you have to take some risks, otherwise you don't fully experience love.

You Win!

A delicate work like Hi score girl must have an artistic sector up to par. The series is in 3D CGI: the style is clean and painstaking, and is in perfect harmony with the classic trait for the rendering of the rooms. In some situations, particular attention is paid to the drawings, so much so that it is difficult to distinguish computer graphics from manual style.

We must highlight, however, that in some sequences the CGI suffers from rigid animations, which ruin the scenes, but the sporadic moments in which this defect is noticed do not affect the overall quality of the technical sector.

Although the artistic side is satisfactory, the character design seemed to us not very varied: if on the one hand we can interpret the similarity between Akira and Koharu as a symbol of a handover between the two, on the other the similarity between the other members of the cast denotes a lack of originality. Still, choosing an uninspired design makes the characters more human and makes it easier to identify with them and their love troubles.