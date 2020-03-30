         "Hey Celia": this is the new Huawei smart assistant that wants to compete with Siri, Bixby and the Google Assistant

Share it:

Huawei has just presented its new proposals for the high-end: the Huawei P40, P40 Pro and P40 Pro +. Although these have been the main protagonists at the hardware level, when it comes to software Huawei is getting the sixth. Apart from betting on the App Gallery as an app store, in addition to its own services for music, video calls and others, Huawei has surprised today showing its own assistant running, ready to compete with Samsung's Bixby, Google's Assistant and Apple's Siri.

While we will have to test it for ourselves to see if it is up to its rivals, Huawei has shown us the main benefits of 'Celia', your new voice assistant. With an air quite similar to that of Siri and a good range of possibilities, this is all it has to offer.

"Hey Celia, what can you do?"

If we leave the on / off button pressed for more than a second we can invoke Celia, although the most dynamic way is to do it with a "Hey Celia". When activated, we can begin to interact with the wizard, the same dynamics as the rest of its competitors.

At the level of functions Celia is practically the same as the rest of its direct rivals: calls, alarms, information about the weather, etc.

"Hey Celia, set an alarm at 8"

"Hey Celia, what is the weather like today?"

"Hey Celia, how many calories does this bun have?"

Caloric count is one of Celia's main benefits, integrated into the Huawei camera. It is enough to tell him to scan the calories of the food that we are going to take and, if it is registered in the assistant, we will be told how many calories it has. Another of the star functions is the translation. Celia is able to translate what she sees through the camera.

Similarly, Celia has access to the music on the device, so we can tell it to play songs. Another goodness is its integration with purchases. We can ask you to buy what we are seeing on the screen, a function, a priori, quite useful.

Also the assistant is integrated with system settings, so we can tell you to put the mobile on silent, to open the setting you want or to make some kind of configuration.

Finally, note that Celia is available in Spanish, so we can enjoy the assistant in our language without major problem. Of course, at the moment, it is limited to the P40 series, although it is expected that it will reach more devices.

