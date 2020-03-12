Entertainment

Heroines is the new Hiro Mashima spin-off crossover

March 12, 2020
Maria Rivera
Difficult not to know Hiro Mashima, very famous mangaka that conquered Japan thanks to its very famous Fairy Tail, a work that in the West has found millions of fans but also a lot of criticism and which has since followed Edens Zero, still ongoing manga that is making itself widely talked about.

Apparently, however, although Mashima is in full swing with his latest production, which sees the arrival of a new chapter every week, a new and interesting project will knock on the door of the many manga fans. As you may already know, the man had in fact celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Weekly Shonen Magazine in Kodansha with the publication of the hero's crossover manga, in which the various characters of his most famous works (Rave Master, Fairy Tail and Eden's Zero) would meet and end up living an exciting adventure.

Well, Mashima has now announced on Twitter that, on the occasion of the physical release of the work, the production will contain a "little" extra, or a 20-page spin-off bonus manga titled Heroines. The mangaka has described the special as a story in which the main heroines of his three most important works will meet in a series of unspecified places that will shape a succession of events with a distinctly comic taste.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that Hiro Mashima had recently released various information on the duration of Edens Zero.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

