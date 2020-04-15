Entertainment

Heroines: Hiro Mashima's new crossover shows up in some hot previews

April 15, 2020
Maria Rivera
The tireless Hiro Mashima, after concluding Fairy Tail, launched in 2018 on EDENS ZERO. However, his new work did not take away too much time from him to devote to other projects. And after the Hero's crossover last year, another project arrives that will bring together the most beautiful and famous protagonists in a single manga: Heroines.

The Heroines project is the new manga crossover and that will see Lucy, Rebecca and Elie together in twenty exclusive pages. The girls present themselves in a hot preview published by Hiro Mashima on his Twitter page.

At the bottom we see the tweet in question that brings together the worlds of EDENS ZERO, Fairy Tail and Rave. At the top right we see the beautiful Rebecca in kimono alongside Shiki Grandbell. In the center instead a can be noticed Natsu giving air to a half-lost Lucy, heated and in a towel, with a fan. Finally the third cartoon sees the three protagonists in the bathroom in the thermal springs, a classic of Japanese stories.

The story of Heroines will be a self-contained chapter consisting of twenty pages set right in a thermal spring and for now does not yet have an official release date. What do you expect from this new project of the tireless Mashima?

