Heroes Rising wins American criticism, Justin Briner: "You will be amazed"

The takings of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising have recently surpassed those of Two Heroes, and with the recent debut of the film on American soil the situation will only improve. The work of Horikoshi and Studio Bones seems to be able to achieve excellent results in the USA, and the expectations have been raised by first reviews.

The Gamespot reporter Jordan Ramée, for some time in the sights of anime fans because of the controversial Konosuba review, he rewarded the film with a solid 7/10, saying he was satisfied with the work done in the animation department and defining the final clash as "the biggest battle ever in My Hero Academia". Good for journalists too IGN USA, who instead opted for a more generous 8/10. Finally, many compliments from the New York Times, who described the film as "brave and exciting", and from the famous site Den Of Geek, according to which "the ending of the film should probably have been preserved as the ending of the whole work, given its quality and the load of emotions".

Justin Briner, the English voice of Izuku Midoriya, commented on the much-discussed clash with villain Nine: "Deku and Bakugo have always had a very complicated relationship. I think it's already fantastic to see them working on their relationship, albeit in a different way. In this film then there is a scene where the two fight together, and personally I think it's absolutely incredible, one of the best I've ever seen. Fans have been waiting for this for a lifetime, and the result has blown me away".

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising will arrive in Italy on March 19, 2020 and will remain available in theaters until the 25th of the same month.

And what do you think of it? Are you going to see the film in the cinema? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!