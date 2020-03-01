Heroes Rising lands in America with 8.5 million of takings, surpassed Weathering With You

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising he recorded on his first weekend in US theaters $ 8.5 million in cashout, more than half of what was obtained from the film in about two and a half months of projection in Japan. The film has already passed the excellent collection of Weathering With You and is still in the Top 5 of the US box office.

In Japan, the second feature film dedicated to Izuku Midoriya and companions has recorded about 1.6 billion yen (about $ 15 million) of collection, as revealed by the trusted US site Box Office Mojo. The figure should however continue to grow thanks to the gains made by the second 4D distribution.

In America My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising was enthusiastically received by the public, and in just five days it exceeded the total proceeds of the previous Two Heroes ($ 6 million). The approximately 8.5 million registered at the box office made us happy Funimation, who recently thanked the fans with a Twitter post. Heroes Rising is currently earning more than Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey, despite the fact that the latter is distributed in about fourfold of the rooms.

And what do you think of it? Are you happy with the success of the film? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!