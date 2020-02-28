Heroes Rising beats Sonic, US box office summit debut with $ 1.7 million

Share it:

Good first for My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, the new Studio Bones film dedicated to the adventures of the young Izuku Midoriya. The film made its debut yesterday on American soil, taking first place at the box office and beating the competition from Sonic and it's The call of the forest.

Funimation and Deadline have made a debut for almost $ 2 million thanks to the distribution on 1,275 cinemas. The proceeds are far from those of the colossal Dragon Ball Super: Broly, which in 2019 brought to the coffers of Toei well $ 7 million in 24 hours (and over 30 million in the following month), but they are still higher than those Total reached by ONE PIECE: Stampede (1.3 million) e Konosuba: Legend of Crimson (1.1 million).

Behind the Studio Bones film are the new Harrison Ford and Sonic the Hodgehog films respectively, with 1.5 and 1.1 million each. Male Birds of Prey, the latest DC cinecomics starring Harley Quinn.

The words of Justin Briner would therefore seem to have convinced the fans, and given the little competition this weekend, it seems possible to overcome the masterpiece of Makoto Shinkai Weathering With You, stop at 7.7 million dollars after about a month of screening.

And what do you think of it? Happy with the success of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising? Let us know with a comment! As for the arrival in Italy, we remind you that, net of postponements due to Covid-19, the appointment is for the March 19, 2020.