Hermoso: "We could have looked for other dates for the Euro, even if it coincided a few days with the men's"

The captain of the Spanish soccer team, Jenni Hermoso, has regretted the postponement of the Women's Euro Cup to 2022, saying that it was possible to "to have looked for dates to play next year even if it coincided a few days" with the men's tournament, since "it would not have bothered much".

"(The postponement of the Eurocup) I did not like it much because it is one more year and perhaps I did not get as physically well as I could in 2021. We could have looked for dates to play next year even if it coincided a few days with that of the boys. I don't think I would have bothered much ", Handsome valued in a video meeting with fans of the team.

On the positive side, he stressed that they will have "more time to come with a stronger team that plays better." "Now we were in a very good moment, playing soccer that hooked people. I hope this is all worth it and we will go for it at the Euro Cup. I cannot retire without having achieved something with the Spanish team, "he wished.

Regarding how the confinement is living, the Barcelona player stressed that when they return to play they will take "a long time without training on the field." "We can do a lot of workouts and exercises at home, but in the end the physique that working in the field you don't get here. I hope we have an adaptation period that allows us to get well when it comes to competing. Meanwhile, we are training to the fullest at home, "he explained.

Asked about Spain's recent participation in the prestigious SheBelievesCup in the United States, she remembered it as "a spectacular experience". "It is something that we will always remember, we live very beautiful moments in full stadiums. The people there get involved are their players to the fullest, there they always live in the middle of the show. It is envious and we can take little pieces to bring them here. In that tournament we feel very football players. I hope that one day we will repeat an experience like this ", wish.

In addition, Hermoso recognized that "it is quite difficult for women's football to one day be equal to men's." "Many years must pass, but we are on the right track little by little. We are working to the maximum so that this distance is reduced more and more and I think we are doing well. As long as there are many games to watch on television, as long as the newspapers and radios are taken from us, I think that every day we will get much closer and the

See all sports news