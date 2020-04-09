Here's when ONE PIECE and the other Weekly Shonen Jump manga will come out after Covid-19

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Chaos has come to the Shueisha home after an editor's Coronavirus positivity. After the sanitization in the offices, the publishing house was forced to resort to other emergency measures. Indeed, issue 21 of Weekly Shonen Jump has been postponed.

In the past few hours, various hypotheses have chased on the continuation of Weekly Shonen Jump and, for now, an official calendar has been given by Shueisha herself. As revealed yesterday, next week's number 21 will be canceled, therefore we will not have the weekly chapters of ONE PIECE, My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer and others.

The magazine will return with the number 21-22 on Sunday 26 April on MangaPlus and Monday April 27 in Japan. After that number there will be the classic weekly break due to the Golden Week which originally should have happened after number 22-23. The magazine will then return with the new issue 23 only on Sunday 10 May / Monday 11 May, thus skipping the first week of the month. Therefore, in this 2020 it is very likely that there will be no classic 48 annual releases of the magazine. To recap:

Chapters will be published normally on Sunday 12 April;

Sunday 19 the magazine will be on hiatus;

Sunday 26 will return with the number 21-22;

Sunday 3 May will be again on hiatus for Golden Week;

Sunday 10 May he will return with the number 23.

Over the next month we will therefore see a Weekly Shonen Jump practically every fortnight. The Shueisha publishing house also did not say whether the subsequent numbers will return to the normal weekly rhythm or if there will be further alterations, probably to better monitor the situation.