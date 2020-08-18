here's what the star said

Share it:

While we wait to find out more about the sixth season of Legends of Tomorrow, the interpreter of Constantine in the episodes of the series he has declared that he wants to meet a particular character who has already appeared in The Flash.

Matt Ryan attended the virtual edition of Wizard World, where he answered numerous questions from fans, particularly about which other characters from the world of DC comics he would like to see in episodes of the show. Here is what Constantine's interpreter answered: "King Shark, but just because in the animated film Justice League Dark, Apokolips War John Constantine claimed to have been in a relationship with him, I think that's a very funny thing".

The character appeared during the episodes of the second season of The Flash, ending up sacrificing his human version to finally stop Gorilla Grodd. King Shark is currently on Earth-1, in the company of his wife Tanya. Matt Ryan then hopes to see King Shark's passage in the episodes of Legends of Tomorrow, in order to better explore the relationship between the two characters. Finally, we point out that in recent days it was announced that Olivia Swann will return in the episodes of Legends of Tomorrow 6, which will be broadcast in the course of the spring of 2021.