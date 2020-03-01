Here's what the character of Haikyu is! most appreciated by fans

Share it:

After a long wait, the epic of Haikyu!, sports themed manga materialized thanks to the work of Haruichi Furudate, is finally back on the small screens with the arrival of the fourth season of the animated adaptation, with fans extremely interested in each episode and always ready to comment on social media.

Well, Crunchyroll took advantage of the opportunity to announce an interesting one poll where fans could have voted for their favorite character from the series. As easily imaginable, thousands of people answered the question, specifically 30,000 fans who showed who the favorite volleyball player was. Apparently, once we got to the end of the vote, it was Hinata Shoyo to have earned the spotlight with 47.90% of the votes, followed by Kageyama Tobio with 10.60% and by Nishinoya Yu with 9.50%. In case you are interested, below you can see the complete list with all the votes:

Hinata Shoyo – 47.90%

Kageyama Tobio – 10.60%

Nishinoya Yu – 9.50%

Tsukishima Kei – 8.50%

Oikawa Tooru – 3.20%

Sugawara Koshi – 2.50%

Bokuto Koutaro – 2.10%

Kozume Kenma – 1.90%

Sawamura Daichi – 1.90%

Kuroo Tetsuro – 1.70%

Azumane Asahi – 1.40%

Yamaguchi Tadashi – 1.00%

Miya Atsumu – 1.00%

Hoshiumi Korai – 0.90%

Kyoko Shimizu – 0.90%

Tendo Satori – 0.80%

Akaashi Keiji – 0.80%

Hitoka Yachi – 0.60%

Ushijima Wakatoshi – 0.60%

Sakusa Kiyoomi – 0.50%

Ukai Keishin – 0.30%

Iwaizumi Hajime – 0.30%

Haiba Lev – 0.30%

Aone Takanobu – 0.20%

Takeda Ittetsu – 0.20%

Futakuchi Kenji – 0.20%

Daisho Suguru – 0.20%

Koganegawa Kanji – 0.10%

Goshiki Tsutomu – 0.10%

Before greeting you, we also remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you can find our preview of the fourth season of Haikyu !.