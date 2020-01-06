Here's what the best moments of Dragon Ball Z would be like in first person

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The series of Dragon Ball Z it is full of memorable moments, which had more or less intense repercussions within the world created by Akira Toriyama more than 30 years ago. A fan decided to retrace these events by representing them from different points of view from those seen in the anime.

The user @ KeppRage7 shared on Reddit the post that you can find at the bottom of the news, where there are several drawings made by a fan, @ ruto830, in which they are recreate the most epic encounters, or the most significant events, of the Dragon Ball universebut observing them from the perspective of the protagonists and antagonists.

By ordering the artworks chronologically, we even start from the meeting between the small Son Goku and the young Bulma, who risks investing the Saiyan. Then we move on to clashes with Freeza, Cell and Majin Buu, in Goten and Trunks on the Dragon Shenron, to a beautiful illustration showing all Z Warriors as they stroll and are filmed by cameras, as if they were in a movie set.

Of course, there are also references to the films, including the clash between Freeza and Bardak, Goku's father, and also that between Gogeta Super Sayan Blu and the Legendary Super Sayan Broly, who appeared in the brand's latest film.