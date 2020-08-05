here's what James D'Arcy's big dream is in the MCU

Share it:

Despite the cancellation after two seasons, the Agent Carter TV series still has many fans among fans of Marvel characters. The actors of the show are also very attached to their role, so much so that James D'Arcy would be very interested in collaborating again with the House of Ideas.

The interpreter of Edward Jarvis is currently busy promoting his film "Made in Italy", written and directed by him and in which, among others, Liam Neeson and Michael Richardson are present. During a press conference James D'Arcy also answered a question from"FandomWire", who asked if he would be interested in directing an MCU movie: "I mean, I would never say no to such a request"As you might have guessed, the actor and director would be willing to return to work with Marvel, although for now we have not heard any rumors about it.

In the meantime, fans of the series focusing on the character of Hayley Hatwell still hope to see her again in a possible third season, even though almost two years have passed since the last declarations on Agent Carter. The TV show is present in the Disney + catalog, the streaming platform of the US multinational that for now does not seem to have plans to definitively conclude the story of Peggy Carter.