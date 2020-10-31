here’s what Iwan Rheon thinks

The last season of Game of Thrones wasn’t the most popular with fans (or even critics, for that matter), let’s put it that way. However, there are those who did not have a negative reaction to the vision, on the contrary, some aspects would have been more than satisfied … We are talking about Iwan Rheon, the interpreter of the evil Ramsay Bolton.

During an interview with the NME site, Rheon revealed that he appreciated the creative choices behind the eighth season of Game of Thrones, and that this could hardly have made everyone agree.

“It would still have been a divisive season by nature” he has declared “I don’t think it would have been different anyway, to be honest. Of course, you can’t always please everyone. For me I think they made some very strong choices in terms of where they wanted to take the show, and I think they went that way and told the story very well.“.

In particular, the actor of Misfits and Vicious seems to have enjoyed the third episode of the season, The Long Night, which was the scene of one of the most impressive battles seen on TV: “For me, the Battle of Winterfell was absolutely brilliant, the best [ora di] television I’ve ever seen. I thought it was a really brave choice“.

Rheon therefore seems to have the opposite opinion to that of several other Game of Thrones actors who have not loved the swan song of one of the most popular series of recent years (and not only), but basically, as he too reiterates when they point out this small difference, everyone has the right to express their own.

And what do you think? Let us know in the comments.