Here’s what it is

Waiting for the debut of the first episode in just five days, Disney + announced via Twitter the arrival of the Mando Mondays dedicated to the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian of Jon favreau, to be exact, a series of games and interviews with the protagonists of the series, including Pedro Pascal e Giancarlo Esposito.

You can see the announcement at the bottom of the news.

The show, that will be back on the platform from October 30th, heralds an even more epic adventure than the one seen in the first season: among the settings presented in the trailer also a vast ocean explored aboard a merchant ship and a nocturnal metropolis, not to mention the numerous ex-imperial soldiers and many other deadly antagonists . Anything Ahsoka Tano o Boba Fett for now, fans will still have to wait to see them back in action.

In the second season of the show the Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, taking on enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the aftermath of the collapse of the Galactic Empire. In the cast of The Mandalorian Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito will return, with Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez among the directors already confirmed for the next eight unreleased episodes.

Showrunner Jon Favreau also executive produces alongside Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist serving as co-executive producer. For other insights, here’s how The Mandalorian 2 will be different from the first season, below instead find the new poster of the series.