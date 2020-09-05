“Here’s what convinced me to go back to TV”

Share it:

A few days after the distribution of the first episodes of Raised by Wolves on HBO Max, director Ridley Scott reveals the reasons that led him to directing television, abandoned shortly after the start of his career in favor of the big screen.

Asked by the Collider interviewer why of this sudden and unexpected change of course the filmmaker replied:

“Well, [la ragione sono stati] the magnificent characters and the great ideas [di Raised by Wolves]. Me and the team [di sceneggiatori] we had a lot of material and part of my work was reading it, so I did it and I was blown away by the first and second episode. The big idea was the sharp separation of atheism and the myth of a superior race: I just thought I needed to tell a similar story. So I joined the project and asked to work on episodes one and two. What I wanted was to define the rhythm of the narrative. I think it was the right thing because in addition to being a director I am also an art director: I knew what to do and how to do it to make it different and I really wanted to get into mine. “

The interviewer continued, asking him how he had experienced this sort of “race against himself”, comparing the iconic VFX, characters and settings of his past in science fiction with those of Raised by Wolves:

“I have relied heavily on past insights. Once again I had some enlightened ones and they were supported by self-confidence and from the fact that now I know I was born with special gifts: for me to define the visual effects part for a film is quite easy. When my long eye rests on the excellent starting material I already begin to imagine the finished product and I am even more convinced of my ideas. After that, I keep working on it until I can get over myself and it usually works. “