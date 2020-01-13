Here's what an anime-style Nintendo Switch mascot would look like

Share it:

The Nintendo Switch hybrid console is continuing its rise among the best-selling gaming platforms in the world, recording record numbers, also thanks to the new Switch Lite, and to important titles such as Dragon Quest XI and Pokémon Sword and Shield. A fan wanted to create a mascot specifically for this incredible console.

Seen the huge amount of anime and cartoon style titles present on the console of the large N the user @Merryweatherey wanted to integrate it into this medium in a very particular way, representing it as a girl who, of course, recalls the typical features of Japanese animation.

A colorful dress, with sleeves that reflect the design of joy-con blue and red of the first model of the console, with splashes of green and purple, clear reference to Splatoon 2, one of the exclusive multiplayer titles, among the most appreciated by the community, and with a nice tie featuring the Nintendo Switch symbol. Certainly a gimmick

Recall that, released in 2017, Nintendo Switch was able to surprise gamers, guaranteeing them for the first time thea possibility to play both in portable and fixed mode, without causing interruptions to the gameplay, and offering an immense catalog, consisting of today's games, indie games, remastered and even some porting which, although they may suffer from hardware limitations, could be a good way to recover important titles, as happened for The Witcher 3 in October.